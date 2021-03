Ingles dropped 34 points (12-17 FG, 8-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 33 minutes Thursday in the loss to the Wizards.

Starting in place of the injured Mike Conley (hamstring), Ingles rewarded both the Jazz and fantasy managers with a career performance. His 34 points and eight made three-pointers were both tops for his career. Even before Thursday's outburst, Ingles had been on fire from distance, hitting 52.2 percent of his treys over his previous four games.