Jazz's Joe Ingles: Goes red-hot in victory with 22 points
Ingles provided 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six assists four steals and a rebound across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 123-117 win over the Kings.
Ingles was a nice surprise in Wednesday's win, as the 31-year-old was out sight on the floor, shooting 75 percent from the floor and 4-for-6 from long range. It's hard to believe that Ingles is the fourth=best scoring threat on the team, and while he's already considered a deep threat from beyond the arc, his all-around stat line was definitely beyond what was projected. He looks to be great low-ownership DFS play as the season commences.
