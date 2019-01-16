Jazz's Joe Ingles: Good to go Wednesday
Ingles (ankle) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Ingles suffered an ankle injury during Monday's game against the Pistons, though he was ultimately able to return -- finishing with 13 points, eight assists and four rebounds in 29 minutes -- so his availability for Wednesday's contest isn't all too surprising. Since the start of January, Ingles is averaging 11.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists across 31.5 minutes.
