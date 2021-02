Ingles had seven points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3PT), nine rebounds and three assists in Sunday's win over the Pacers.

Starting in place of Mike Conley (hamstring), Ingles didn't contribute much in the scoring column, but his nine boards set a new season-high. If Conley misses additional time, Ingles could stick in the starting five, though he's still a fairly risky fantasy play as the Jazz enter a three-game Week 8.