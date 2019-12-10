Jazz's Joe Ingles: Hands out eight assists Monday

Ingles ended with nine points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 104-90 loss to the Thunder.

Ingles remained in the starting lineup with Mike Conley (hamstring) once again ruled out. He managed only nine points but was able able to fill a number of the peripheries to salvage his line. As long as he is starting, Ingles is worth a speculative pickup. However, Conley is unlikely to miss a substantial amount of time and upon his return, Ingles will shift back to his bench role.