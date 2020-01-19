Jazz's Joe Ingles: Hands out season-high 12 assists
Ingles ended with two points, 12 assists and nine rebounds in 31 minutes during Saturday's 123-101 victory over Sacramento.
Ingles struggled to find his rhythm on the offensive end but still managed a productive outing with a season-best 12 assists. Mike Conley made his return to action Saturday, something that could impact Ingles' value moving forward. It is unclear whether he or Royce O'Neale will make way for Conley when he returns to the starting lineup. Either way, this is probably the best time to try and sell-high on Ingles, before Conley is back to his regular allotment of playing time.
