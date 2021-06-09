Ingles closed with eight points (3-12 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists and three rebounds in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 112-109 victory over the Clippers.

Ingles moved into the starting lineup after Mike Conley was ruled out with a hamstring injury. This is certainly nothing new for Ingles who has spent his fair share of time running with the opening unit this season. While Conley's injury doesn't sound too serious, he does have a well-documented history when it comes to soft tissue concerns. The Jazz will be hoping the veteran is available for Game 2 but Ingles should once again slot in as his replacement if that is not the case.