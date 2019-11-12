Jazz's Joe Ingles: Hands out seven dimes Monday

Ingles totaled 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 122-108 victory over Golden State.

Ingles matched Mike Conley with a team-high seven assists during Monday's win, turning in one of his better performances thus far this season. The stellar play of Bojan Bogdanovic has certainly impacted both the opportunities and subsequent production for Ingles. He is now coming off the bench as the primary sixth-man for the Jazz and is really just a fringe standard league player.