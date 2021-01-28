Ingles amassed 21 points (7-13 FG, 7-11 3Pt), eight assists and four rebounds in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 victory over Dallas.

Ingles slotted in for his first start of the season after Donovan Mitchell (concussion) was ruled out prior to the game. The promotion certainly worked wonders for Ingles who turned in arguably his best performance of the season. There could be a small window of streaming opportunity here if Mitchell is forced to miss additional time. Once he returns to the lineup, Ingles will shift back to the bench and a less influential role.