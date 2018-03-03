Jazz's Joe Ingles: Has nice bounce back game

Ingles totaled 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 116-108 victory over Minnesota.

Ingles got things going again Friday, hitting three triples and collecting three steals in the crucial victory. After a mid-season lean spell, Ingles has been excellent of late, having now scored in double-figures in 13 of his last 15 games. While he doesn't compile mammoth scoring totals, his efficiency is top notch to go along with his constant barrage of three-pointers. Add to that his ability to steal the ball and collect some nice assists and you have a must-own fantasy player.