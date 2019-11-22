Jazz's Joe Ingles: Has trouble in trying to shoot

Ingles listed three points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in Wednesday's 103-95 victory at Minnesota.

Free-agent signing Bojan Bogdanovic took the 32-year-old's spot in the starting lineup, and this game did not help the former's chances of getting that back. While Bogdanovic went off for 30 points, Ingles struggled to even shoot the ball, with his only bucket coming from an open layup off a beautiful outlet pass by the Croatian. The score-first forward is averaging just 6.9 points per game (far from his career high of 12.1 last season) and will have to step his play up if he wants to hold on to his coveted role as Utah's sixth man.