Jazz's Joe Ingles: Hot from distance in loss
Ingles managed 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals across 46 minutes in the Jazz's 148-147 double overtime loss to the Thunder on Friday.
All of Ingles' buckets came from long range, but one of the four he couldn't drain came with 13.2 seconds remaining in the second overtime and the Jazz clinging to a one-point lead. The miss set up Paul George's game-ending heroics for the Thunder, sullying what was otherwise an impressive effort for the veteran Aussie. Ingles had uncharacteristically taken only two shot attempts over 28 minutes versus the Warriors in Utah's last game before the All-Star break Feb. 12, so a return to his typical level of usage was certainly a welcome sight.
More News
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Non-existent in loss to Warriors•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Matches career high in assists•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Scores 19 points Friday•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Well-balanced contributions in defeat•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Stays hot in rematch with Wolves•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...