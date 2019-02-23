Jazz's Joe Ingles: Hot from distance in loss

Ingles managed 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals across 46 minutes in the Jazz's 148-147 double overtime loss to the Thunder on Friday.

All of Ingles' buckets came from long range, but one of the four he couldn't drain came with 13.2 seconds remaining in the second overtime and the Jazz clinging to a one-point lead. The miss set up Paul George's game-ending heroics for the Thunder, sullying what was otherwise an impressive effort for the veteran Aussie. Ingles had uncharacteristically taken only two shot attempts over 28 minutes versus the Warriors in Utah's last game before the All-Star break Feb. 12, so a return to his typical level of usage was certainly a welcome sight.