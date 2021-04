Ingles registered 20 points (6-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 31 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over the Kings.

Ingles extended his streak of games with at least one three-pointer made to 18 appearances, and he has drained two or more treys in eight of his last 10 contests. The sharpshooting veteran has been on fire of late, making 26 of his 52 three-point attempts over his last 10 appearances (three starts) -- good for a 50 percent mark.