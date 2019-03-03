Jazz's Joe Ingles: Impressive run continues in win
Ingles compiled 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 115-111 victory over Milwaukee.
Ingles assumed more a facilitation role yet again Saturday, despite Ricky Rubio returning to action. Ingles has at least six assists in five consecutive games and has been the 43rd ranked player over the past two weeks. Chances are he was dropped in a number of leagues prior to the All-Star break and so it is congratulations to you if you managed to pick him up.
More News
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...