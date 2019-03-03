Jazz's Joe Ingles: Impressive run continues in win

Ingles compiled 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 115-111 victory over Milwaukee.

Ingles assumed more a facilitation role yet again Saturday, despite Ricky Rubio returning to action. Ingles has at least six assists in five consecutive games and has been the 43rd ranked player over the past two weeks. Chances are he was dropped in a number of leagues prior to the All-Star break and so it is congratulations to you if you managed to pick him up.