Jazz's Joe Ingles: Inks one-year extension
Ingles signed a one-year, $14 million contract extension with the Jazz on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
This deal will lock Ingles down through the 2021-22 campaign. He's expected to emerge as the team's sixth man this year after putting up a career-best 12.1 points while dishing out 5.7 assists and registering four rebounds over 82 contests a season ago. It's also worth pointing out that he hasn't missed a single game in the last three years.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Busts, sleepers
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
NBA Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.