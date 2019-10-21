Jazz's Joe Ingles: Inks one-year extension

Ingles signed a one-year, $14 million contract extension with the Jazz on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This deal will lock Ingles down through the 2021-22 campaign. He's expected to emerge as the team's sixth man this year after putting up a career-best 12.1 points while dishing out 5.7 assists and registering four rebounds over 82 contests a season ago. It's also worth pointing out that he hasn't missed a single game in the last three years.