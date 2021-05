Ingles tallied 15 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists and three rebounds Saturday in a 106-102 victory versus the Raptors.

The veteran swingman tied for second on the team in scoring in the contest and paced all Jazz players in dimes. The assists total tied his third-highest mark of the season. Ingles has played well of late, posting per-game averages of 14.8 points, 6.2 assists, 3.8 boards and 3.5 three-pointers over his past 12 contests.