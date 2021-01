Ingles totaled 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds and seven assists over 33 minutes in Friday's 106-100 win over the Clippers.

Ingles saw heavy playing time once again Friday, and he had his strongest performance of the season while flirting with a double-double against Los Angeles. Although the 33-year-old has come off the bench in every game to begin the year, he's seen a major increase in minutes over the past two matchups.