Ingles finished with 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and two rebounds in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 154-105 victory over Sacramento.

Ingles was barely needed in the victory as the Jazz took control early in the piece. With Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Mike Conley (hamstring) both sitting out, Ingles has a nice opportunity to be a difference-maker as many fantasy leagues descend into their playoffs. Make sure the wiry Aussie isn't available on any waiver wires, at least for the time being.