Jazz's Joe Ingles: Lights out in Game Two victory
Ingles had 27 points (10-13 FG, 7-9 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 victory over the Rockets.
Ingles went off for a career-high 27 points Wednesday, leading the Jazz to an upset victory in Game Two of their series with the Rockets. He also set a new personal best with seven triples, giving the Rockets a taste of their own medicine. He offered very little outside of the scoring as his normally reliable defense took a back seat to a shooting exhibition. He will look to keep things rolling as the matchup moves to Salt Lake City for Game 3 and the Jazz look to take a stranglehold on the series.
More News
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Sharp with shot in Game 1 loss•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Well-balanced line in series-clinching win•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Another solid night in Game 5 loss•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Drains five threes in Game 4 win•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Bounces back in Game 3 win•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Double-doubles in key win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....