Jazz's Joe Ingles: Lights out in Game Two victory

Ingles went off for a career-high 27 points Wednesday, leading the Jazz to an upset victory in Game Two of their series with the Rockets. He also set a new personal best with seven triples, giving the Rockets a taste of their own medicine. He offered very little outside of the scoring as his normally reliable defense took a back seat to a shooting exhibition. He will look to keep things rolling as the matchup moves to Salt Lake City for Game 3 and the Jazz look to take a stranglehold on the series.