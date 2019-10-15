Jazz's Joe Ingles: Likely to serve as sixth man
Ingles is expected to transition to a sixth-man role this season, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.
The Jazz made a few splashy additions this summer, but the initial expectation was that Ingles would remain in the starting lineup alongside Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic and Rudy Gobert. However, he's come off the bench in every preseason game, to date, and it looks as though Utah is prepared to start Royce O'Neale at one forward spot, with Ingles shifting to the bench. The Australian indicated Monday that he's ready to embrace the role. "At 32, it's a new challenge, which excites me," Ingles said. "I honestly haven't sat at home and lost any sleep over starting or not. It doesn't bother me at all." For fantasy players, the biggest question is whether the move to the bench will reduce Ingles' workload. While there's a chance that could be the case, Ingles still figures to be a part of Utah's closing lineups, so his value likely won't take a massive hit.
