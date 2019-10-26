Jazz's Joe Ingles: Limited impact in start
Ingles managed two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds in 28 minutes during Friday's loss to the Lakers.
Despite receiving getting the start Friday, Ingles was mired in the Jazz's lethargic offense and took just two shots in 28 minutes. Considering he averaged 12.1 points, 5.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per game last season, it seems as though Friday's performance was the exception to the norm. That said, the shuffling of the Jazz's roster in the offseason could impact Ingles' production as they continue to find their rhythm in the early-going.
