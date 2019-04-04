Jazz's Joe Ingles: Locked in during big win

Ingles netted 27 points (10-13 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists and five rebounds across 35 minutes in the Jazz's 118-97 win over the Suns on Wednesday.

Ingles was on fire from the field throughout the night, checking in only behind Donovan Mitchell in scoring during the contest. The veteran Aussie has opened April blistering hot, as he's now drained 71.4 percent of his 21 attempts through the first pair of contests during the month. Ingles is keeping up his numbers in both rebounds and assists as well, and he closed out March with back-to-back contests with double-digit dimes.