Jazz's Joe Ingles: Makes it rain in win
Ingles produced 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-9 3Pt), seven assists and five rebounds across 24 minutes in the Jazz's win over the Knicks on Wednesday.
Ingles knocked down six long balls on 66.7 percent shooting in Wednesday's win. He attempted nothing but three-pointers but managed to score his highest point total in nearly a month. He's not a big-time scorer, but Ingles can usually do enough across the stat sheet to be a serviceable fantasy asset. He's averaging career highs in points (11.7), assists (5.4) and steals (1.3) this season.
More News
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.