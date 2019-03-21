Jazz's Joe Ingles: Makes it rain in win

Ingles produced 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-9 3Pt), seven assists and five rebounds across 24 minutes in the Jazz's win over the Knicks on Wednesday.

Ingles knocked down six long balls on 66.7 percent shooting in Wednesday's win. He attempted nothing but three-pointers but managed to score his highest point total in nearly a month. He's not a big-time scorer, but Ingles can usually do enough across the stat sheet to be a serviceable fantasy asset. He's averaging career highs in points (11.7), assists (5.4) and steals (1.3) this season.