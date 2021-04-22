Ingles collected 21 points (7-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in a 112-89 victory over the Rockets on Wednesday.

With Donovan Mitchell (ankle) out of the lineup, Ingles got his third consecutive start and continued to take advantage of an increased role on offense. In each of those starts, the forward has scored 20-plus points and made five-plus threes on 56.7 percent shooting from distance. Ingles has also chipped in 7.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game over that stretch.