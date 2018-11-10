Jazz's Joe Ingles: Matches career-high 27 points Friday

Ingles finished with 27 points (10-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 123-115 victory over the Celtics.

Ingles was fantastic Friday, matching his career-high of 27 points, hitting 10-of-14 shots including five triples. After recording single-digits in his last three outings, Ingles was simply unstoppable, helping the Jazz to an impressive victory. After a breakout season in 2017-18, Ingles has taken his game to yet another level this season. Aside from the scoring, Ingles has recorded at least one steal in all 12 of his games, whilst also averaging 2.7 triples.