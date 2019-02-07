Jazz's Joe Ingles: Matches career high in assists
Ingles tallied 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-88 win over the Suns.
Ingles matched his career high assist total while recording his second double-double of the season. The 31-year-old wing is producing career-high per-game averages in scoring, assists, and steals, and he remains a strong option across all formats.
