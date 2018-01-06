Jazz's Joe Ingles: Matches career high in assists
Ingles recorded nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine assists, six rebounds, and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 99-91 loss to the Nuggets.
Ingles matched his career high in assists while nearing a double-double, but he also committed four turnovers and four fouls. However, Ingles has been a solid source of well-rounded production, particularly in terms of points, rebounds, dimes, threes, and to a lesser extent, steals. Ingles is still in a bit of a funk when it comes to putting the ball in the basket lately, as this was his eighth consecutive single-digit scoring effort after reaching double figures in 21 of the first 31 games of 2017-18. It's also worth mentioning that Ingles hasn't taken more than seven shot attempts once during this recent stretch after hoisting double-digit attempts 10 times through those first 31 contests.
