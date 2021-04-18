Ingles posted 20 points (6-14 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 assists and three steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's overtime loss to the Lakers.

The 33-year-old made his 15th start of the season with Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Mike Conley (rest) out and made six three-pointers in a season-high 39 minutes. Ingles hadn't recorded a steal in three games before Saturday's three-steal performance. Whether the seventh-year forward continues to start or comes off the bench, he should see a bump in usage with Mitchell out at least a week.