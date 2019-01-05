Jazz's Joe Ingles: Nears double-double in win

Ingles recorded 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and a steal in 27 minutes Friday against the Cavaliers.

Despite being unable to get his three-pointer going, Ingles managed to contribute a well-rounded line, highlighted by a season-high nine rebounds. The fifth-year forward looks to be getting back on track after a rough three-game stretch that saw him make just 5-of-22 shots from the field. If he can get back to shooting the ball at decent rates, Ingles should continue to provide decent all-around production.