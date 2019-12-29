Jazz's Joe Ingles: Nears double-double
Ingles had 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt), eight assists and six rebounds over 34 minutes in Saturday's 120-107 win against the Clippers.
Ingles logged his 11th straight start Saturday as he topped double-digit points once again thanks to his 62.5 percent conversion rate on three-pointers. The 32-year-old will likely continue to play a sizable role in Utah's offense as long as he can remain hot from the field.
More News
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.