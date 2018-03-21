Jazz's Joe Ingles: Nears triple-double in Tuesday's loss
Ingles registered 16 points (4-11 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 99-94 loss to the Hawks.
Ingles struggled with his outside shot, but otherwise it was an exceptional overall effort. He continues to be a key cog for the Jazz, who are in the midst of a tight race for the playoffs. With the lowly Mavericks on tap for Thursday, Ingles is a prime candidate to once again take advantage of a weak defensive opponent.
More News
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Becomes single-season perimeter man•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Another strong scoring total Thursday•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Posts 17/7/7 line on Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Dishes 10 assists versus Pacers•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Productive in Monday's win•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Has nice bounce back game•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...