Jazz's Joe Ingles: Nears triple-double in Tuesday's loss

Ingles registered 16 points (4-11 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 99-94 loss to the Hawks.

Ingles struggled with his outside shot, but otherwise it was an exceptional overall effort. He continues to be a key cog for the Jazz, who are in the midst of a tight race for the playoffs. With the lowly Mavericks on tap for Thursday, Ingles is a prime candidate to once again take advantage of a weak defensive opponent.