Jazz's Joe Ingles: Nine dimes, but not much else
Ingles provided four points (1-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes Wednesday in the Jazz's 116-101 win over the Heat.
Ingles' assists were up for the second game in a row with Mike Conley (illness) idle, but the rough shooting took a big night off the table for the Aussie. Conley should be ready to go coming out of the All-Star break, with his return likely putting a cap on Ingles' ceiling for production. Over the last four games in which both players took the court, Ingles averaged 5.5 points, 5.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers in 31.0 minutse.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...