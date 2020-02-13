Jazz's Joe Ingles: Nine dimes, but not much else

Ingles provided four points (1-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes Wednesday in the Jazz's 116-101 win over the Heat.

Ingles' assists were up for the second game in a row with Mike Conley (illness) idle, but the rough shooting took a big night off the table for the Aussie. Conley should be ready to go coming out of the All-Star break, with his return likely putting a cap on Ingles' ceiling for production. Over the last four games in which both players took the court, Ingles averaged 5.5 points, 5.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers in 31.0 minutse.