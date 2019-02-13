Jazz's Joe Ingles: Non-existent in loss to Warriors
Ingles finished with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes Tuesday in the Jazz's 115-108 loss to the Warriors.
Despite handling a relatively normal minutes total, Ingles was surprisingly reluctant to look for his own offense, with the two shot attempts representing his fewest of the season. It's probably best to write the invisible outing off as little more than an anomaly for Ingles, who had hit double figures in the scoring column in each of the previous eight games while shooting 46.8 percent from the field on 9.9 attempts per contest.
