Jazz's Joe Ingles: Not on injury report

Ingles (leg) is not on the injury report for Tuesday's game against Toronto, Andy Larsen of the Salt lake Tribune reports.

Ingles was held out of the team's preseason opener over the weekend with soreness in his lower leg, but his absence from the updated report implies that he'll return to availability Tuesday. Expect Ingles to enter the starting lineup at one of the forward spots.

