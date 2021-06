Ingles isn't starting Friday's Game 6 against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Ingles had started each of the first five games in the series, but he'll take on a bench role with Mike Conley (hamstring) back in action Friday. The 33-year-old averaged 15.4 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 30.4 minutes per game to begin the series, and he could continue to see considerable run off the bench in Game 6.