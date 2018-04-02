Jazz's Joe Ingles: Offensive usage sees drop Sunday
Ingles contributed only five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), nine assists, four rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes in Sunday's 121-97 win over the Timberwolves.
Ingles was atypically quiet on the offensive end, as his five shot attempts represented his lowest figure in that category since putting up the same amount on Jan. 22. That drop led to his most meager scoring total since being held scoreless over 20 minutes against the Pacers back on Jan. 15, but Ingles helped make up for the shortfall to an extent with strong work as a facilitator. Factoring in Sunday's production, the 30-year-old has now dished out between seven and 10 assists in six of his last eight games.
