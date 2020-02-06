Jazz's Joe Ingles: Offensive woes continue in loss
Ingles produced just two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six assists and two rebounds in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 98-95 loss to Denver.
Ingles, who is the 238th ranked player over the past two weeks, continued to struggle in the loss. He has scored in double digits just once in the past nine games, recording a combined three steals zero blocks in that time. The return of Mike Conley has certainly had a negative impact on Ingles and he should now be considered a droppable player in 12-team leagues.
