Jazz's Joe Ingles: Out for preseason opener
Ingles is out for Saturday's preseason opener against Perth due to lower leg soreness, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
There's no indication the injury is serious, though it's enough for coach Quin Snyder to hold Ingles out. As a result, Royce O'Neale and Georges Niang could see extra run during the exhibition.
