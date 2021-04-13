Ingles won't play Tuesday against the Thunder due to a sore left knee, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Ingles will miss his first game in nearly three months, leaving the Jazz somewhat shorthanded with Royce O'Neale (rest) also sidelined and Jordan Clarkson (ankle) doubtful for the contest. The Jazz haven't suggested that Ingles' injury is overly serious, as he may just be getting some extra maintenance for the second half of a back-to-back set. The 33-year-old played 31 minutes in Monday's 125-121 loss to the Wizards, finishing with 18 points (6-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one block.