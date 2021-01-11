Ingles totaled just nine points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Sunday's 96-86 victory over Detroit.

Ingles was back on the floor after missing his first game in what feels like forever on Friday. He slotted back into his usual bench role for the Jazz, a position that has garnered him only 25 minutes per game thus far this season. Currently, he sits outside the top-190 in standard leagues and barring injuries to other players, it is hard to see his role changing all too much.