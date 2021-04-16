Ingles (knee) played 26 minutes off the bench and contributed 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists during Friday's 119-111 win over the Pacers.

After missing one game with a knee injury, Ingles returned and once again did most of his damage from beyond the arc. Ingles is shooting a career best from three, connecting on 48.6 percent of his attempts. With Donovan Mitchell (ankle) awaiting results of an MRI, Ingles and Jordan Clarkson should see an increased role in the lineup, assuming Mitchell misses time.