Jazz's Joe Ingles: Posts 16 points, seven dimes in win

Ingles provided 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 106-93 win over the Magic.

Ingles bounced back following Monday's two-point showing against the Bucks. He had scored just two points in two of the first four games here in January, but the highly versatile small forward has likely been asked to ramp up his aggressiveness with Ricky Rubio (hamstring) and Dante Exum (ankle) out for a couple weeks.