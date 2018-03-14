Jazz's Joe Ingles: Posts 17/7/7 line on Tuesday

Ingles tallied 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 110-79 win over the Pistons.

Ingles filled up his stat line in just 27 minutes and contributed in several categories. He also had an excellent shooting night, helping the Jazz to a red-hot 55.3 percent from the floor on the evening. Although players like Royce O'Neale and Jae Crowder are pilfering a few minutes from Ingles, he should still enjoy success in Utah's starting lineup as they push to the playoffs.