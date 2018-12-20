Jazz's Joe Ingles: Posts 20 points in Wednesday's win

Ingles supplied 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 win over the Warriors.

Ingles shot himself out of a five-game slump in which he reached double figures just once (a 10-point effort) while connecting on only 12-of-38 field-goal attempts. This is the first time since Nov. 9 that Ingles has scored 20 points or more, and it's the fourth time through 32 appearances despite the fact that he did so in the first two contests of the campaign. Nevertheless, Ingles is a steady option in most leagues thanks to his well-rounded contributions.