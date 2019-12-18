Jazz's Joe Ingles: Posts strong double-double in win
Ingles had 16 points (5-8 FG, 4-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 109-102 win over the Magic.
Ingles made the most of his start Tuesday, as he was Utah's third leading scorer while also grabbing a season-high mark for rebounds. Given Mike Conley's persistent injury issues, Ingles should remain in the starting lineup at least on a short-term basis, as it has been the case over his last six appearances. He averages 12.8 points, 6.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds as a starter.
