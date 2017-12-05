Jazz's Joe Ingles: Pours in 11 in blowout win

Ingles registered 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes in Monday's 116-69 win over the Wizards.

Ingles has scored in double digits in five of the last six contests and dished out between six and nine assists in four of those games. His long-range marksmanship gives him some solid upside in all formats, but rookie Donovan Mitchell's emergence and Rudy Gobert's return from a knee injury project to keep Ingles as a complementary scoring option on the majority of nights.