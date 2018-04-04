Jazz's Joe Ingles: Probable for Thursday
Ingles is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Clippers with a right knee contusion.
It's uncertain when Ingles suffered the knee contusion, however the probable designation is a positive as he likely won't miss any action. More information on Ingles' status should come out following Utah's morning shootaround on Thursday.
