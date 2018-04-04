Jazz's Joe Ingles: Probable for Thursday

Ingles is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Clippers with a right knee contusion.

It's uncertain when Ingles suffered the knee contusion, however the probable designation is a positive as he likely won't miss any action. More information on Ingles' status should come out following Utah's morning shootaround on Thursday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories