Jazz's Joe Ingles: Probable to return Monday
Ingles is probable to return to Monday's game against the Pistons after suffering a mildly sprained left ankle, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Ingles suffered the injury in the second quarter of Monday's game, and headed straight to the locker room. The injury doesn't appear to be anything serious, as he will likely return. Prior to suffering the injury, Ingles collected eight points, six rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes.
