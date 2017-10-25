Jazz's Joe Ingles: Probable Wednesday
Ingles (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Ingles played through an illness Tuesday, seeing just 18 minutes on the floor and collecting three points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. It's probable he'll play Wednesday, but there will seemingly be less pressure on him overall, as Rodney Hood (calf) is probable as well after missing the team's past two contests.
