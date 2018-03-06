Jazz's Joe Ingles: Productive in Monday's win

Ingles scored 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt) while adding eight assists, seven rebounds, three steals and a block in 38 minutes during Monday's 94-80 win over the Magic.

He continues to be surprisingly productive off the wing, hitting at least one three-pointer in 21 straight games while averaging 14.1 points, 4.3 assists, 3.9 boards, 2.9 threes and 1.3 steals since the beginning of February. With Joe Johnson now in Houston, Ingles should continue seeing big minutes and delivering solid numbers down the stretch for Utah.